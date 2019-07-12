As Slm (SLM) Stock Declined, Holder Stone Ridge Asset Management Lifted Its Position; Intuit (INTU) Holder Patten & Patten Has Trimmed Holding

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 40.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 44,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 152,205 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 108,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 515,697 shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 13.10% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 27/03/2018 – Sallie Mae and Hip-Hop Artist Dee-1 Help Deserving Customer Pay ‘Sallie Mae Back’; 06/04/2018 – ValueAct Expects More SLM Talks, On Topics Including Management, Board Composition, Operations, Strategy and Governance; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2013-6 and 2014-2; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Sallie Mae 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 28/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: SLM SOLUTIONS INCREASES REVENUE BY 2.2 PERCENT IN CHALLENGING 2017 FISCAL YEAR; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN DELINQUENCIES AS A PERCENTAGE OF PRIVATE EDUCATION LOANS IN REPAYMENT WERE 2.5 PERCENT, UP FROM 1.9 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – SCHÖNEBORN WITHDRAWING FROM COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT BOARD AT MID-YEAR; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND – BELIEVE SLM CORP’S SECURITIES WERE “UNDERVALUED” AND “REPRESENTED AN ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY”; 02/05/2018 – DGAP-AFR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2012-3 and 2012-6; Outlook for SLM 2012-3 Class B Negative

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 1,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,011 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85M, down from 31,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $279.66. About 389,264 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,132 shares to 135,183 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 5,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,472 were reported by Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Corporation. Old Dominion Capital invested in 37,493 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Company has 6,273 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Allstate Corporation owns 12,792 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Com Il has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department has 0.02% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 629 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Shine Invest Advisory Ser Incorporated reported 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 753,168 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 31,990 shares. Fisher Asset Lc holds 0% or 1,164 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 2,674 shares in its portfolio. Element Mngmt Ltd holds 121,169 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Cypress Funds Ltd reported 170,000 shares stake.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) by 6,496 shares to 4,460 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,078 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).