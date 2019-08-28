As Slm (SLM) Stock Declined, Holder 13D Management Boosted Position; As Canadian Imperial Bk (CM) Stock Price Declined, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Boosted Holding

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bk (CM) by 105.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 804,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.71 million, up from 761,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 970,974 shares traded or 135.50% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 51,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.84M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 2.90 million shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 13/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Sallie Mae Bank $670m No-Grow Student Loan ABS; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Moderation in Loan Growth; 23/04/2018 – Sallie Mae 1Q Net $122.9M; 23/04/2018 – Sallie Mae: Private Education Loan Originations Up 7% From Yr-Ago to $2B; 27/03/2018 – Sallie Mae and Hip-Hop Artist Dee-1 Help Deserving Customer Pay ‘Sallie Mae Back’; 15/03/2018 – Sallie Mae Offers Competitive Financing to Help Future Doctors Begin Their Residencies; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Sensitivity, Stability of Deposit Base to Rising Interest Rates; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Reviews For Downgrade Three Classes Of Notes From Two Slm Student Loan Abs Securitizations; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR NON-GAAP OPERATING EFFICIENCY RATIO 37 PERCENT – 38 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – NET RESULT IMPROVED BY 17.9%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.