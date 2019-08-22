As Slm (SLM) Shares Declined, Edgestream Partners LP Has Decreased Holding by $962,019; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Continues to Hold Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 58.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 106,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The hedge fund held 76,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 183,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 1.56 million shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 28/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: SLM SOLUTIONS INCREASES REVENUE BY 2.2 PERCENT IN CHALLENGING 2017 FISCAL YEAR; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN DELINQUENCIES AS A PERCENTAGE OF PRIVATE EDUCATION LOANS IN REPAYMENT WERE 2.5 PERCENT, UP FROM 1.9 PERCENT; 14/03/2018 – Sallie Mae Helps Families Understand Education Tax Credits and Deductions; 06/04/2018 – ValueAct Expects More SLM Talks, On Topics Including Management, Board Composition, Operations, Strategy and Governance; 11/05/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE : COMMERZBANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR NON-GAAP OPERATING EFFICIENCY RATIO 37 PERCENT – 38 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR DILUTED CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99 – $1.01; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP SLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: CHANGE AT MANAGEMENT BOARD LEVEL; 06/04/2018 – ValueAct Reports 6.4% Stake in SLM Corp

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 5439.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 155,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 158,586 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61 million, up from 2,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.78. About 3.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney

Analysts await SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. SLM’s profit will be $110.91M for 8.03 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by SLM Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.13% negative EPS growth.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 7,309 shares to 17,083 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 39,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SLM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 427.67 million shares or 2.87% less from 440.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 60 shares. 979,777 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 232,280 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 46,932 shares in its portfolio. Parkside National Bank Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 10,270 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.03% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Signaturefd Ltd Company stated it has 1,252 shares. Bbt Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 19,904 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.01% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Voya Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Pnc Service Group Inc reported 31,477 shares. Portolan Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.08% or 10,700 shares.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 4,999 shares to 48,052 shares, valued at $18.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 178,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,692 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).