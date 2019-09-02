As Slm (SLM) Share Value Declined, Selz Capital Has Raised Stake; Msdc Management LP Upped Its Position in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by $37.56 Million

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The hedge fund held 770,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 2.63M shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ SLM Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLM); 10/05/2018 – SLM Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: CHANGE AT MANAGEMENT BOARD LEVEL; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND – DISCUSSIONS WITH OFFICERS & DIRECTORS OF SLM CORP IN RELATION WITH ITS INVESTMENT IN SLM CORP; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN ORIGINATIONS OF $5.0 BLN; 07/05/2018 – SLM CORP HOLDER VALUEACT PARTNERS REPORTS STAKE BOOST TO 6.9%; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND-DISCUSSION WITH SLM CORP’S BOARD MAY INCLUDE BOARD COMPOSITION,IF VALUEACT CAPITAL EMPLOYEE TO BE ON BOARD, AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2011-3 and 2012-4; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR NON-GAAP OPERATING EFFICIENCY RATIO 37 PERCENT – 38 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 50.56% . The hedge fund held 18.83 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15M, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.05. About 98,657 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 67.00% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 232,556 shares to 718,444 shares, valued at $25.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,615 shares, and cut its stake in Talend Sa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SLM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 427.67 million shares or 2.87% less from 440.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 0.03% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 4.32M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 46,932 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 10,465 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 117,000 shares. Brinker invested in 0.01% or 22,531 shares. Moreover, Ls Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 32,560 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.03% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 1.20M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cipher Lp invested in 0.17% or 210,943 shares. Gemmer Asset Llc accumulated 1,084 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 10,257 shares. Smithfield Communications reported 285 shares stake. First Lp has 0.01% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 496,117 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.01% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) or 172,500 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $137,398 activity. $20,888 worth of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) shares were bought by Minmier James. BATES THOMAS R JR had bought 25,000 shares worth $46,610.