As Slm (SLM) Market Value Declined, Ci Investments Has Increased Stake; Shelton Capital Management Raised Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position by $3.41 Million; Stock Declined

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 1820.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 87,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 92,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62M, up from 4,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 3.72 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 33.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 3.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The institutional investor held 15.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149.18 million, up from 11.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 1.66 million shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 11/05/2018 – Sallie Mae Recognized for Efforts to Help Families Plan and Pay for College; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2006-8; 27/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – A SUCCESSOR FOR HENNER SCHÖNEBORN IS FOUND, EFFECTIVE FROM 01 AUGUST 2018; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND-DISCUSSION WITH SLM CORP’S BOARD MAY INCLUDE BOARD COMPOSITION,IF VALUEACT CAPITAL EMPLOYEE TO BE ON BOARD, AMONG OTHERS; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND – DISCUSSIONS WITH OFFICERS & DIRECTORS OF SLM CORP IN RELATION WITH ITS INVESTMENT IN SLM CORP; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Monoline Business Model; 29/03/2018 – Sallie Mae’s Jerry Archer Recognized as a Cybersecurity Trailblazer; 27/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – SCHÖNEBORN WITHDRAWING FROM COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT BOARD AT MID-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Sallie Mae Bank $670m No-Grow Student Loan ABS; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Moderation in Loan Growth

