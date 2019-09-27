As Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Cut Its Stake; As Ebay (EBAY) Valuation Rose, Shareholder First Foundation Advisors Lowered Its Position

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 49.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 13,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 14,105 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $557,000, down from 27,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.92. About 6.16M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 75.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 49,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 15,873 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 65,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $82.3. About 532,129 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT; 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PayPal: A Winner In Digital Payments – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EBay Falls Midday After CEO Steps Down – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Wells Fargo Downgrades eBay (EBAY) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Credit Suisse Reiterates Outperform Rating on eBay (EBAY) After Management Turnover – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush sees PayPal split with EBay ‘better than feared’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 11,995 shares to 767,350 shares, valued at $148.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 6,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Lp invested in 7,335 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.16 million were reported by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Old Natl Bancorporation In stated it has 22,904 shares. Starboard Value LP stated it has 4.89% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Amica Mutual holds 0.16% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 32,150 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 65,359 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Company accumulated 44,056 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.59% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Wealth Architects Llc owns 17,196 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 8.01M shares. Alberta Investment Corp has invested 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Moors Cabot Inc has 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 7,925 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.34% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Hm Payson Company holds 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 3,488 shares.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.83M for 19.08 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.58M for 11.89 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 30,723 shares to 119,665 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 33,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SL Green Announces Sale of 521 Fifth Avenue for $381 Million – Business Wire” on March 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vornado: Management’s Motives Are Not Convincing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SL Green Realty: Attractive 4.3%-Yielding Dividend And It Is Significantly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.