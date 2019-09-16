As Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Stock Value Declined, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Raised by $2.61 Million Its Holding; As East West Bancorp (EWBC) Share Value Declined, Hahn Capital Management Has Boosted by $10.63 Billion Its Stake

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55B, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 123,633 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 43.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 32,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 107,865 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.67M, up from 75,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.03. About 208,820 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green; 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) by 36,524 shares to 267,875 shares, valued at $23.60 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) by 52,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,876 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Icon Advisers has 0.06% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 14,100 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 124 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% or 702,413 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability reported 3,345 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 11,210 shares or 0% of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advsr Inc holds 0.02% or 2,152 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested 0.04% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications New York holds 0.04% or 42,118 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 922,287 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar stated it has 64,364 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Hanson Doremus Inv reported 21,570 shares stake. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 76,456 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Com has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Prudential Fincl owns 871,710 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,719 activity. On Friday, August 23 Irving Paul H bought $38,691 worth of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 1,000 shares.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 113,644 shares to 82,553 shares, valued at $776,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 69,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,555 shares, and cut its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR).