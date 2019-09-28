As Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Shares Declined, Presima Boosted Stake by $712,000; Alphaone Investment Services Lifted Holding in Amc Networks (AMCX) by $312,660 as Share Value Declined

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 455.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 5,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 7,062 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385,000, up from 1,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.13. About 290,465 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 158,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72 million, up from 149,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 576,898 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $301.7 MLN VS $377.4 MLN; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG); 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT; 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $627.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 53,200 shares to 125,600 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 303,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:CXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold SLG shares while 100 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.59 million shares or 0.05% more from 78.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anson Funds Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.4% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 9,536 shares. British Columbia Corp has invested 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Huntington Retail Bank holds 240 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Beech Hill reported 21,515 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 594 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) or 153,422 shares. Charter Trust has invested 0.05% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Pggm Investments, a Netherlands-based fund reported 422,747 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc accumulated 0% or 3,117 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc holds 459 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 58,836 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Adage Capital Ltd Com reported 169,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives owns 4 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 976,582 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $128.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novanta Inc by 20,342 shares to 15,396 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 20,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,026 shares, and cut its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS).