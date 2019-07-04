As Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Share Value Declined, Presima Increased Stake by $1.63 Million; As Vocera Communications (VCRA) Stock Rose, Brown Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $81.44. About 735,520 shares traded or 29.18% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 77,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.51M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174.13 million, up from 5.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $976.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.37. About 122,471 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has risen 39.28% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 29/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Rev $39.5M-$43.5M; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Adj EPS 28c-Adj EPS 48c; 01/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Conference Call Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Announces First Quarter Revenue of $40.2 million; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 32,655 shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $63.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 38,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,344 shares, and cut its stake in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL).

