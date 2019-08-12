As Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Share Value Declined, Honeywell International Has Lowered Its Position by $2.06 Million; Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Boosted Perficient (PRFT) Stake by $3.79 Million; Stock Value Rose

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 65.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 23,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 12,235 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 35,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 569,916 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $301.7 MLN VS $377.4 MLN; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Perficient Inc (PRFT) by 478.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 140,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.46% . The institutional investor held 169,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 29,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 256,377 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 02/04/2018 – Perficient Acquires Southport Services Group; 24/05/2018 – Perficient Appoints Former Express Scripts CIO Gary Wimberly to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Rev $485M-$510M; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.44 TO $1.54, EST. $1.51 (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital B2B Commerce Solutions at Magento Imagine 2018; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Narrows 2018 View To EPS 67c-EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT RAISES YEAR REV. & ADJUSTED EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 54,915 shares to 408,483 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 9,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,160 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PRFT shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Rothschild & Com Asset Management Us holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 332,305 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 30,540 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 11,386 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company reported 1.04 million shares. New York-based Sg Americas Lc has invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.01% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Aqr Cap Mngmt has 170,784 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Millrace Asset Gp has 91,042 shares. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 106,971 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 33,700 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 12,400 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $24,848 activity.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 3,320 shares to 42,529 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 18,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.56 million for 11.21 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,802 are held by Alps Advsrs Inc. 2,532 are owned by Pnc Fincl Services Grp. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.05% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 433,103 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Company has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Heitman Real Secs Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 304,834 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 117,873 shares. Swiss Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd owns 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 18,887 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 139,600 shares. Loeb Prns Corporation reported 150 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 16,281 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.05% or 273,995 shares.