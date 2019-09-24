As Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Share Price Declined, Cubist Systematic Strategies Cut Its Stake; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 79.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 6,217 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $500,000, down from 30,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 677,157 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 10/05/2018 – SL Green Announces Acquisition of Leasehold Interest at 2 Herald Square; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 94.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp analyzed 310,500 shares as the company's stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 328,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $16.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $65.87. About 1.08M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.58M for 11.77 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

