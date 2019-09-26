As Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Share Price Declined, Chilton Capital Management Has Raised Position; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Portland Global Advisors Lowered Stake

Portland Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc sold 6,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 26,181 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 32,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 7.61 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 26.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 11,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 56,405 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, up from 44,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $81.46. About 509,480 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT; 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 2,439 shares to 79,109 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 13,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,624 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2019Q1.

Portland Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $321.25 million and $300.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWO) by 10,437 shares to 303,717 shares, valued at $12.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse All World Ex (VSS) by 2,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index (EFA).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.60 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.