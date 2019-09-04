As Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Market Valuation Declined, Wells Fargo & Company Raised Stake; Raytheon Co (RTN) Market Valuation Rose While Voya Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.76 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 9,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 165,630 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.16M, down from 175,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $183.28. About 395,737 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 9,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 176,924 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91 million, up from 167,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 175,164 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 1.09 million shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $119.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 157,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Raytheon delivering wireless TOW missiles to US Army – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Investment Advsr invested in 95,103 shares or 0.82% of the stock. City Com holds 0.08% or 1,595 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx accumulated 26,715 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Valmark Advisers owns 2,368 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,288 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 78,500 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Eagle Ridge has invested 1.27% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Community National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Spectrum Mgmt Grp owns 125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guardian Ltd Partnership has 86,589 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 74,048 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 2.05% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 60,972 shares. Moreover, Cap Counsel Inc has 0.89% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 13,280 shares. 7,033 are held by Murphy Capital. Greenleaf Tru owns 2,270 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.61M for 16.02 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Common and Preferred Stock Dividends for Second Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 12,464 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 176,924 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.08% or 52,422 shares. State Street Corp has 0.04% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Panagora Asset Management reported 129,360 shares. The Arizona-based Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Rhumbline Advisers reported 163,873 shares. Nomura Hldg holds 0% or 12,113 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 220,636 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability owns 72 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amp Cap holds 106,667 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Heitman Real Est Secs Ltd reported 304,834 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One Company Limited holds 0.1% or 201,288 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 15,709 shares to 208,689 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 30,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,636 shares, and cut its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC).