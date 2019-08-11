As Sl Green Rlty Com (SLG) Stock Declined, Shareholder Eii Capital Management Lowered Its Position; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed Stake

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp Com (SLG) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 4,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 17,637 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 22,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 569,916 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG); 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr; 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 49.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 3,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The hedge fund held 3,291 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $448,000, down from 6,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.27. About 534,265 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.02% or 2,562 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 420,352 shares stake. Fmr Llc has 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Nuveen Asset Lc reported 0.07% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Limited holds 3,034 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.1% or 201,288 shares in its portfolio. 422,747 are owned by Pggm Invs. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 1,834 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia owns 10,300 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Raymond James, Florida-based fund reported 171,315 shares. Somerset Trust Co holds 0.01% or 314 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 1.38 million shares. Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.56M for 11.21 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Cibc Financial Bank Usa has invested 0.09% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Stock Yards National Bank And Trust, Kentucky-based fund reported 6,310 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Corporation has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 1,879 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 582,660 shares in its portfolio. 1,787 were accumulated by Northstar Invest Lc. Moreover, Assetmark Incorporated has 0% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 701 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.08% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Impala Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1.19% or 167,217 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsr has 0.02% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 1,545 were accumulated by Penobscot Invest Com. Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,995 shares. Moreover, Principal Fin Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 221,890 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial owns 320,195 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr accumulated 0.06% or 9,988 shares. M&R reported 182 shares.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 11,233 shares to 12,601 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 24,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $306.52 million for 16.99 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.06% negative EPS growth.

