As Sl Green Realty (SLG) Stock Declined, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Raised by $2.05 Million Its Position; Proofpoint (PFPT) Share Value Rose While Thornburg Investment Management Cut Stake

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) by 135.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,923 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 16,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.19. About 584,482 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT; 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 27,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,049 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66M, down from 123,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $130.55. About 1.31 million shares traded or 163.41% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,000 shares to 56,900 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,500 shares, and cut its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $230,600 activity.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.45 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 Lee Robert Darren sold $918,952 worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 8,031 shares. Herren Richard Scott sold $374,400 worth of stock.

