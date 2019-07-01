As Sl Green Realty (SLG) Shares Declined, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Upped Position by $8.91 Million; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Valuation Rose, Holder Arcadia Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.10 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 100,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.16 million, up from 969,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $80.09. About 176,576 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 5,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,142 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 13,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $206.62. About 1.18M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.20 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 8,012 shares stake. Alta Management Limited Co holds 0.14% or 12,352 shares in its portfolio. Arvest Bancshares Tru Division holds 0.03% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,297 shares. Baldwin Management has 1,833 shares. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Co has 17,825 shares. 18,829 were reported by Burney. Sequoia Financial Advsr Llc has 6,520 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bankshares Pictet And Cie (Asia) reported 6.17% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt stated it has 38,611 shares. Melvin Ltd Partnership holds 1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 450,000 shares. Albion Financial Group Inc Ut holds 0.82% or 31,763 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt has 0.47% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 29,485 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 32,950 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc has 0.32% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 38,687 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. Henry Daniel had sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767. Another trade for 22,036 shares valued at $3.99M was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62M worth of stock. Another trade for 1,328 shares valued at $233,662 was made by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,255 were accumulated by M&T Natl Bank. Old Natl Bank & Trust In owns 6,023 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Company invested in 0% or 459 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.08% or 60,000 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd stated it has 34,207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Retail Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Etrade Ltd holds 0.01% or 5,506 shares in its portfolio. Quantum Capital has 2,237 shares. Victory Mgmt accumulated 1,834 shares. Gulf Int Bank (Uk) has 0.04% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested in 79,263 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 139,600 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 92,653 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.03% or 71,440 shares.