As Sl Green Realty (SLG) Share Value Declined, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Raised Position; Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Stock Price Rose While Penn Capital Management Co Has Boosted Its Stake

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 100,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.16M, up from 969,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $80.49. About 611,087 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The hedge fund held 23,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 16,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.95. About 14,315 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings on Acquisition Announcement; 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Financial Inc -, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNF); 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 24/04/2018 – MOVES-Gravis appoints new sales director and marketing manager; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Matls Inc by 175,929 shares to 87,889 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 57,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,618 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forest Hill Capital Ltd invested in 0.12% or 10,281 shares. First Personal Fincl accumulated 1,175 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial accumulated 69,124 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability owns 452 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 17,917 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 11,522 shares. Heritage Wealth owns 138 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Assetmark has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 27,029 shares. Geode Cap Lc holds 2.90 million shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity accumulated 460,626 shares. Tdam Usa reported 31,071 shares. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj holds 119,100 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 7,953 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Driehaus Capital Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 6,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, L & S has 0.31% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Geode Cap Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.42M shares. Comerica State Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 37,761 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs holds 359,881 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Bbr Prtn Llc holds 0.05% or 4,000 shares. Magnetar Finance Ltd invested 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 39,923 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Enterprise Financial Service accumulated 25 shares. Beech Hill Advsr holds 0.94% or 16,940 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 126,479 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 355,600 shares. Telos Cap Management accumulated 5,275 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Metropolitan Life New York has 41,100 shares.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 196,411 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $83.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 385,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,992 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

