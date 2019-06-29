As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Value Declined, Stoneridge Investment Partners Cut Its Stake by $1.12 Million; Scientific Games (SGMS) Shareholder Hood River Capital Management Cut Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 47.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 13,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,297 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 29,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.27. About 1.25M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 19,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 465,087 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, down from 484,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 5.93% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 2.02 million shares traded or 35.79% up from the average. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 16/04/2018 – SG Digital Prepares for U.S. Sports Betting with New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest Gaming Provider; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS BARRY COTTLE AS NEW PRESIDENT & CEO; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss/Shr $2.24; 19/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Expanded Sports Betting Platform For Swisslos; 23/04/2018 – DJ Scientific Games Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMS); 08/05/2018 – lnspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 15/03/2018 – Scientific Games Wins Two International Awards For Corporate Social Responsibility; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS LAUNCH OF NATIONAL LOTTERY OF KAZAKHST; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES EXCLUSIVE SUPPLIER FOR KAZAKHSTAN NATL LOTTERY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 22.44% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.56 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $208.96 million for 15.96 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.37% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $585,379 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 GAMMEL PETER L sold $160,688 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 1,915 shares.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge by 66,049 shares to 137,275 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondell Basell Industry (NYSE:LYB) by 4,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Industries Inc by 89,645 shares to 528,457 shares, valued at $47.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 131,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.86M for 247.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.12 million activity.

