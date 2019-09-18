As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Price Declined, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Boosted by $306,460 Its Holding; Holder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Raised Texas Instruments (TXN) Position

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 57,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 954,378 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.52M, up from 897,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $129.31. About 1.98M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 3,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 9,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 5,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $80.24. About 1.20 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 43,327 shares to 1,803 shares, valued at $92,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,143 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (STIP).

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 12,255 shares to 202,771 shares, valued at $9.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 27,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,128 shares, and cut its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

