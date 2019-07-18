As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Price Declined, Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Position; Verus Financial Partners Increases Position in Anthem (ANTM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 47.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 13,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,297 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 29,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $80.38. About 391,806 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $302.66. About 580,752 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Crosses 27,000 for First Time Ever – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $403,850 activity. $243,162 worth of stock was sold by ALDRICH DAVID J on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Investment Assoc Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 160,265 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.91% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Lincoln National Corp owns 4,255 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 5,500 shares. Amer Money Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn reported 45 shares. Chilton Inv Ltd Liability reported 0.1% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). National Pension accumulated 0.07% or 221,125 shares. Maplelane Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 265,000 shares. Cibc Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,563 shares. Moreover, Moody Bancshares Division has 0% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.17% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Zeke Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Fifth Third Bancorp holds 1,787 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clark Group Inc stated it has 201,040 shares.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13,359 shares to 89,583 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 9,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,976 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL).

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Semiconductor Shares Are Rallying After Micron’s Latest Move – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Says Worst Of Smartphone Weakness Is Behind Skyworks – Benzinga” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Skyworks (SWKS) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Skyworks Releases Positive Sustainability Report – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.