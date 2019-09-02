As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Declined, Sei Investments Company Has Boosted Holding; Point72 Asset Management LP Has Upped Target (TGT) Position by $1.93 Million; Market Value Rose

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 184.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 24,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 37,179 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 13,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 5.31 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 23/05/2018 – Target Still Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up in Low-Single Digits; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 227.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 65,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 94,488 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, up from 28,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.27. About 1.25 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provident Investment Mngmt invested 3.95% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Utah Retirement Sys reported 32,754 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 53,228 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Glenmede Na has invested 0.08% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Cornercap Inv Counsel invested 0.37% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Country Club Trust Na, Missouri-based fund reported 2,762 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 1.06 million shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division owns 137 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 615,412 are held by D E Shaw. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Piedmont Inv Advsr accumulated 11,730 shares. First Allied Advisory invested in 0.02% or 8,065 shares. Kings Point Cap Management accumulated 650 shares.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 350,761 shares to 808,248 shares, valued at $128.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 82,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,738 shares, and cut its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME).

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 622,993 shares to 577,007 shares, valued at $92.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.41M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,516 shares, and cut its stake in Innoviva Inc.

