As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shares Declined, Vertex One Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $3.62 Million; Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Shareholder Tsp Capital Management Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $532,180

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 79.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 47,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 12,107 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $936,000, down from 59,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 1.14M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 144,445 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56M, down from 153,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 128,711 shares traded or 88.39% up from the average. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.93M for 22.38 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 22.53% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.82 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $242.10 million for 14.36 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

