As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shares Declined, Shareholder Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Raised Holding; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Declined, Holder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Boosted Stake

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 42,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 141,382 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 99,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 9,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 167,304 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 158,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.87. About 1.33M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Inc has invested 0.06% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 742,131 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.04% or 96,680 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd owns 3,279 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 442,136 shares. Koshinski Asset Management holds 3,184 shares. D E Shaw has 0.07% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 615,412 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 103,064 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 108,152 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 16,388 shares. Strategic Serv Incorporated holds 54,364 shares. Palouse Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.3% or 40,965 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.04% or 91,198 shares. Moreover, Concourse Capital Management Ltd has 0.55% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 6,638 shares.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 351,031 shares to 512,069 shares, valued at $69.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 494,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

