As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shares Declined, Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Lowered Stake; Glenview State Bank Trust Has Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $306,332

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 4,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,727 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, down from 52,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.8. About 1.25 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.49M shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/04/2018 – Business Report: Walmart tipped to take next round in battle with Amazon in India; 22/03/2018 – Amazon Seeks Larger Whole Foods Stores to Support Delivery Plans; 02/05/2018 – APTOS OFFERS AMAZON PAY WITH MULTI-CURRENCY PAYMENT OPTION TO R; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, give me cake: Amazon Echo is to sponsor hit UK TV show ‘The Great British Bake Off’; 09/05/2018 – Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers; 19/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon finally delivers an actual number of Prime subscribers. (It’s 100 million.); 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications™ to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $403,850 activity. GAMMEL PETER L had sold 1,915 shares worth $160,688.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,330 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0.04% or 94,022 shares in its portfolio. Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corp stated it has 15,179 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 2.29M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp accumulated 10,260 shares. Hl holds 0.03% or 22,978 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 14,405 shares. Brinker Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35,830 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 32 shares stake. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc invested in 2,719 shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 119,057 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 6,318 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Magnetar Fin Limited Liability reported 13,422 shares. Mackenzie Corp holds 0.01% or 53,817 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% or 18,221 shares in its portfolio.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nlight Inc by 29,710 shares to 851,915 shares, valued at $18.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 28,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 22.44% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.56 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $208.96 million for 17.93 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.37% negative EPS growth.

