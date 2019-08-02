As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Share Price Declined, Regent Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position; Cdk Global (Call) (CDK) Holder Highland Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 3,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 19,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 16,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79.49. About 2.06 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (Call) (CDK) by 82.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 183,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 223,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 252,747 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – UNDER TERMS OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, THERE IS NO TERMINATION FEE; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – Car Dealer Software Makers CDK, Auto/Mate Call Off Merger Due to FTC Opposition; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Lowers 2018 Rev Guidance to Range of 2.5%-3% Growth From 3%-4%

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on August, 13 after the close. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. CDK’s profit will be $104.61M for 14.69 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 15,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 30,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,228 shares to 87,965 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,051 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $403,850 activity. $243,162 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was sold by ALDRICH DAVID J.