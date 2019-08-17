As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Share Price Declined, Holder Kennedy Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Woodmont Investment Counsel Raised Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding by $4.95 Million

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 14.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 9,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 76,954 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, up from 67,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 1.33M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7611.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 190,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 192,796 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.77 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 5,575 shares to 23,205 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:COST) by 9,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:WM).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Llc reported 9,668 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp invested in 9,105 shares. Saybrook Nc invested in 10,400 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 3.17 million shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 52,890 shares. Tru Company Of Virginia Va accumulated 20,235 shares. Arrow Financial reported 0.02% stake. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communication holds 0% or 17,074 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth has invested 0.23% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Century Cos Incorporated has 0.49% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 86,304 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 308,730 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado invested in 217,785 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Johnson Inv Counsel owns 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 15,764 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 9,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entercom’s ‘Disappointing’ Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Skyworks (SWKS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.