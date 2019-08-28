As Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Market Value Declined, Holder Martingale Asset Management LP Has Lowered Holding; Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Shareholder Hillsdale Investment Management Trimmed Stake

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 99.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 477,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1,120 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30,000, down from 478,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 205,770 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) by 55.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 16,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 13,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 29,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $72.87. About 1.41 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) by 2,900 shares to 3,250 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 151,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 31,127 shares. 22,920 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Koshinski Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 3,184 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 25,478 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Greylin Inv Mangement invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 94,463 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 2,919 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Company holds 26,811 shares. Trustmark National Bank Department holds 5,070 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 0.07% stake. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 336,900 shares. Cetera Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Country Club Trust Com Na stated it has 2,762 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bowling Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.19% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 41,402 shares to 42,903 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc Shares (NYSE:MDT) by 71,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 786,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).