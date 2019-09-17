As Skywest (SKYW) Shares Rose, Holder Copper Rock Capital Partners Upped Its Stake; Janney Montgomery Scott Maintains Position in Procter Gamble Co (PG)

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Procter Gamble Co (PG) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 87,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 755,747 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.87M, up from 668,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Procter Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $121.34. About 1.74M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Skywest Inc (SKYW) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 28,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.96% . The institutional investor held 508,323 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.84M, up from 479,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Skywest Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $59.01. About 31,166 shares traded. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has risen 1.69% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST INC – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR OF 79.5 PCT VS 81.0 PCT IN APRIL 2017; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined April 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. 86C; 09/04/2018 – SKYWEST COMBINED MARCH LOAD FACTOR 80.2% VS. 81%; 09/04/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined March 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines; 08/03/2018 – SKYWEST FEB. 2018 COMBINED TRAFFIC DOWN 1.6% MONTH OVER MONTH; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC – EXPRESSJET AIRLINES CONTINUED PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED 2018 WIND DOWN OF ITS FLYING AGREEMENT WITH DELTA DURING QUARTER

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 32,392 shares to 298,813 shares, valued at $17.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 181,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 752,384 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC).

