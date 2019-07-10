As Skywest (SKYW) Market Value Rose, Oberweis Asset Management Has Lifted Holding; Scopus Asset Management LP Holding in Republic Svcs (RSG) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Rose

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Skywest Inc (SKYW) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 26,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,457 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82 million, up from 135,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Skywest Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.92. About 98,823 shares traded. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has risen 6.28% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ SkyWest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKYW); 08/03/2018 SKYWEST, INC. REPORTS COMBINED FEBRUARY 2018 TRAFFIC FOR SKYWEST AIRLINES AND EXPRESSJET AIRLINES; 27/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC SKYW.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62; 08/05/2018 – Towle & Co Exits Position in SkyWest; 08/03/2018 – SKYWEST, REPORTS COMBINED FEB. 2018 TRAFFIC FOR SKYWEST AIRLINE; 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST INC – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR OF 79.5 PCT VS 81.0 PCT IN APRIL 2017; 27/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC SKYW.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $69; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC – EXPRESSJET AIRLINES CONTINUED PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED 2018 WIND DOWN OF ITS FLYING AGREEMENT WITH DELTA DURING QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q Net $54.4M; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. 86C

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 24,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 224,244 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.03 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 208,400 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 30,200 shares to 33,268 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,140 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.