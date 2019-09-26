As Skywest (SKYW) Market Value Rose, Holder Phocas Financial Has Decreased Stake; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Cut Its Stake in Celgene (CELG) by $341,228 as Market Valuation Declined

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 3,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 11,203 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, down from 14,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $98.59. About 2.81M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 11/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 28/03/2018 – AMAG Pharma engages Perella Weinberg to explore sale of Cord Blood Registry unit; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q EPS $1.10; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 30/04/2018 – Celgene at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Crestline Denali Clo Xvi, Ltd; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (SKYW) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 24,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.96% . The institutional investor held 224,580 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.25B, down from 248,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Skywest Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.61. About 91,339 shares traded. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has risen 1.69% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 26/04/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Profit; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q EPS $1.03; 19/04/2018 – NBC Chicago: #BREAKING: SkyWest Airlines plane forced to return to its gate at O’Hare Airport after report of “issue,”; 08/03/2018 – SKYWEST, REPORTS COMBINED FEB. 2018 TRAFFIC FOR SKYWEST AIRLINE; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q OPER REV. $783M, EST. $764.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ SkyWest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKYW); 08/03/2018 – SKYWEST FEB. 2018 COMBINED TRAFFIC DOWN 1.6% MONTH OVER MONTH; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 27/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC SKYW.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST APRIL BLOCK HOURS DOWN 5% Y/Y

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $59000.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.62B shares to 6.62 billion shares, valued at $58.39B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 20 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Ps Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB).

Analysts await SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.57 per share. SKYW’s profit will be $88.08 million for 8.47 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by SkyWest, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold SKYW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 0.01% more from 45.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Altimeter Capital Mngmt LP reported 35,000 shares stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.01% stake. Anchor Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company has 32,324 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 2,503 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 117,553 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 17,500 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management accumulated 0.27% or 13,864 shares. Campbell & Company Invest Adviser Lc holds 7,424 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 93,381 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Company owns 210 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 387 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 7,419 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) for 1.03 million shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt reported 17,114 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc reported 615,663 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Groesbeck Management Nj has 0.32% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Janney Montgomery Scott reported 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Private Wealth Advsr Inc reported 11,851 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mcrae Capital Incorporated owns 109,527 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 7,382 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 31,800 shares. Boltwood Capital invested in 0.2% or 3,475 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp owns 64,300 shares. Axa has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Raymond James Fincl Ser holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 128,573 shares.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 13,592 shares to 106,172 shares, valued at $12.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.55 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

