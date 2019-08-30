As Skyline (SKY) Stock Rose, Holder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Raised Its Holding; Partners Group Holding Ag Lowered Stake in Atmos Energy (ATO) as Market Valuation Rose

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Skyline Corp (SKY) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 51,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 187,891 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, up from 136,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Skyline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 442,438 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 46,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 379,482 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.06 million, down from 425,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $110.45. About 289,512 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 159,374 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership owns 15,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highland Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 583,527 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Voloridge Management Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 29,950 shares. Spitfire Capital Lc holds 217,500 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 28,243 shares. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.95% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 187,891 shares. Voya Management Lc owns 12,235 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 2,000 shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.53% or 445,746 shares in its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 388,899 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) or 2,383 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 13,100 shares. 39,673 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $230.87 million activity. MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC sold $30.32 million worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) on Tuesday, March 5. 4.79 million shares were sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC, worth $96.76M on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 11,900 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 790,071 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc owns 455,086 shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Com owns 2,916 shares. Starr Incorporated, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,833 shares. 7,053 were reported by Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc). Amer National Registered Invest Advisor Inc holds 0.32% or 5,650 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation owns 498 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 15,425 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Fincl Bank Of Mellon has 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 987,104 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 4,843 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 33,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 61,283 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Fin In invested in 1,200 shares or 0.09% of the stock.