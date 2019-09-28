As Skyline (SKY) Market Value Rose, Holder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Lifted Its Holding; American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Rose While Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Trimmed Its Holding by $700,607

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 42.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 13,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 17,619 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $939,000, down from 30,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 2.93 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Skyline Corp (SKY) by 227.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 426,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 614,556 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83M, up from 187,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Skyline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 391,722 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40M for 13.37 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $90.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8,784 shares to 17,629 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Report: Significant Majority of Leisure Travelers Embrace Innovation in Travel – PRNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Duncan Ellis Head of Retail Property, North America General Insurance – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “AIG’s Government Restructuring: Looking Back 10 Years Later – The Motley Fool” published on March 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $16.62 million activity.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 30,660 shares to 429,721 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 58,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,459 shares, and cut its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).