As Skyline (SKY) Market Valuation Rose, Robotti Robert Cut by $703,000 Its Stake; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shares Rose While Keating Investment Counselors Has Lifted Position

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 51,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 189,710 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 137,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.69. About 213,968 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Skyline Corp (SKY) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 222,940 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, down from 259,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Skyline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 18,892 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0% or 876,797 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 6,950 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 251,625 shares. 8,900 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1.64M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Mak Capital One Limited has invested 43.03% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Goldman Sachs Grp has 120,437 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 12,235 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% or 388,899 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 2.15 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $230.87 million activity. On Tuesday, March 5 BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC sold $96.76M worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) or 4.79 million shares. MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC had sold 1.50M shares worth $30.32M.

