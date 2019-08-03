As Skyline Champion (SKY) Valuation Rose, Cortina Asset Management Has Lowered by $4.05 Million Its Position; Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stake Has Increased by Martin Investment Management Llc

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 19,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 128,985 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.32M, up from 109,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $111.74. About 998,383 shares traded or 13.09% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) by 33.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 224,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 445,746 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47M, down from 670,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.1. About 857,478 shares traded or 55.11% up from the average. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp; 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pier Capital Lc holds 253,459 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Com reported 7,783 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 79,479 shares. Swiss State Bank owns 93,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison Prns owns 56,300 shares. 58,025 were reported by Prelude Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ranger Inv Management LP holds 1.36% or 989,940 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 388,899 shares. Wasatch has 466,185 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). The Florida-based Voloridge Investment Lc has invested 0.02% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). American Century has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 175,920 shares. Sei Invs reported 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Federated Invsts Pa invested in 28 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 620,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 14,016 shares to 147,697 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 29,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $228.80 million activity. BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC sold $96.76M worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) on Tuesday, March 5. MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC also sold $14.54 million worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) on Tuesday, June 11.