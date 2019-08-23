As Skyline Champion (SKY) Stock Value Rose, Driehaus Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $2.24 Million; As Vmware (VMW) Stock Value Declined, Freestone Capital Holdings Has Upped by $342,720 Its Stake

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) by 33.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 124,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 492,435 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, up from 368,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.14% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 352,439 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 85.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 1,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 4,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, up from 2,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.80% or $14.52 during the last trading session, reaching $133.63. About 5.85 million shares traded or 309.13% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123; 11/05/2018 – UBER’S LEADING CFO CANDIDATE, VMWARE INC CFO ZANE ROWE, RECENTLY INDICATED HE WILL TURN DOWN JOB – WSJ, CITING; 17/05/2018 – DELL: SALE TO THIRD PARTY OF DELL OR VMWARE NOT CONSIDERED; 21/03/2018 – VMware Introduces lndustry’s First Intelligence-Driven Digital Workspace to Empower Employee Experience and Drive Predictive Security; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 30/04/2018 – MICHAEL DELL REFUSES TO COMMENT ON VMWARE STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ VMware Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMW); 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware is ‘sizable,’ worth ‘hundreds of millions’; 18/05/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO TALK WITH DVMT HOLDERS ON VMWARE MERGER: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – lnfinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $230.87 million activity. 4.79M shares were sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC, worth $96.76M. CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP also sold $87.18M worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) on Tuesday, March 5.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 152,600 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W/I by 93,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,117 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 43,628 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Gamco Incorporated Et Al reported 0.04% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Numerixs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 12,800 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 15,958 shares. 5,996 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Cannell Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 320,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md owns 0.01% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 2.32 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Comerica Financial Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 44,303 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 28 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 175,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 0% or 14,153 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 0% stake.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 14,698 shares to 56,565 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 29,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,611 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).