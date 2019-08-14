As Skyline Champion (SKY) Stock Price Rose, Mak Capital One Has Cut Stake; Horseman Capital Management LTD Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Lowered by $720,000

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.74. About 3.71 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc analyzed 1.50 million shares as the company's stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 4.04 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76M, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $30.63. About 421,103 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500.



Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt reported 1.19% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Yhb Inv Advsr has 1.23% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 236 shares in its portfolio. Majedie Asset reported 176,684 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Sather Financial Gp, Texas-based fund reported 335,239 shares. Quantitative Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% or 85,800 shares in its portfolio. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 25,114 shares. The United Kingdom-based Waverton Inv Ltd has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Atria Invs Limited Liability accumulated 27,564 shares. Parsec Finance Inc has 0.13% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Putnam Limited Company holds 0.02% or 92,568 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.34% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pitcairn accumulated 6,520 shares or 0.05% of the stock.



Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $230.87 million activity. 71,200 shares were sold by MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC, worth $2.08 million. CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP sold $87.18M worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Limited accumulated 31,902 shares or 0% of the stock. The Missouri-based American Century has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Kj Harrison accumulated 56,300 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 120,437 shares stake. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited reported 0.02% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). 159,374 were accumulated by State Bank Of America De. Granite Invest Partners Limited invested in 789,792 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Osterweis Cap Management accumulated 311,000 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Moreover, Prelude Cap Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). State Street Corp accumulated 0% or 876,797 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 2.32 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna International Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested in 42,932 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 1.05 million shares.