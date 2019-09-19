As Skyline Champion (SKY) Shares Rose, Holder Mak Capital One Has Decreased by $16.20 Million Its Stake; Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Valuation Declined While Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Trimmed Stake

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 87.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 60,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 8,640 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $406,000, down from 69,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 74,543 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 3.44 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.18 million, down from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.28. About 42,557 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $16.62 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SKY shares while 29 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 52.69 million shares or 3.62% more from 50.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Capital invested in 578,136 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Company Ltd Company stated it has 59,803 shares. Portolan Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 183,306 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Co accumulated 17,586 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Osterweis Capital Incorporated owns 0.25% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 131,435 shares. Venator Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 216,000 shares for 5.74% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 91,160 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 39,914 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 3.94M shares. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 95,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Vanguard Group holds 2.63 million shares. Serv Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.08% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Rhumbline Advisers owns 138,279 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 27,640 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership has 255,688 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd stated it has 255,146 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Gam Holdings Ag accumulated 25,692 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 148,344 shares. Century has 1.04M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 22,463 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Convergence Invest Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 4,557 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Group reported 707,937 shares. Bowling Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.31% or 40,408 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership reported 12,690 shares.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 29,208 shares to 57,219 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 40,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Wright Med Group N V.

