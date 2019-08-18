As Skyline Champion (SKY) Share Value Rose, Gendell Jeffrey L Raised Its Stake; Globeflex Capital LP Holding in Catalent Ord (CTLT) Lowered by $1.03 Million as Shares Rose

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Catalent Ord (CTLT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 25,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 23,162 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Catalent Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 493,028 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Catalent; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 24.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 304,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.08M, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 257,841 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on August, 27 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $90.35 million for 22.52 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.78% EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $230.87 million activity. CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP sold $87.18M worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) on Tuesday, March 5. BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC had sold 4.79 million shares worth $96.76M.

