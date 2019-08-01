As Skyline Champion (SKY) Market Value Rose, Oberweis Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $1.81 Million; As Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Stock Declined, Holder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.44 Million

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 95,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 416,573 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, up from 321,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.65% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 736,846 shares traded or 38.63% up from the average. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 1,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 46,896 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.28M, down from 48,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.92% or $47.2 during the last trading session, reaching $750. About 19,192 shares traded or 73.59% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 12,235 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). 595,566 are held by Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc. Highland Cap Mgmt Lp invested 0.69% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 175,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 51,746 shares. American Century Cos has invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 13,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 17,500 shares. Edge Wealth Lc has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Swiss Bancshares has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Pier Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Teton Advsr Incorporated reported 103,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Gendell Jeffrey L, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.53 million shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 61,192 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $228.80 million activity. On Tuesday, March 5 CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP sold $87.18M worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) or 4.31M shares. MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC sold $30.32 million worth of stock or 1.50 million shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 27,710 shares to 203,410 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 30,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,268 shares, and cut its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Cp (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks invested in 900 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning accumulated 2,739 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 45 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 7,495 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lagoda Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 8.3% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). The Sweden-based Nordea Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 30,052 shares. The Texas-based Sfmg Limited has invested 0.06% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). 154 are owned by Mgmt Incorporated. Mad River Investors invested in 39.29% or 57,304 shares. Cambrian Lp holds 6.14% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 5,550 shares. Citigroup owns 1,656 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc accumulated 976 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt owns 10 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 79 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.99 million activity. On Thursday, July 18 HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought $37,216 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 49 shares.

