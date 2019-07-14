As Skyline Champion (SKY) Market Valuation Rose, Venator Capital Management LTD Lifted by $1.05 Million Its Holding; As Paccar (PCAR) Stock Price Rose, London Co Of Virginia Cut Position

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 266,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.84 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.29M, down from 3.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 1.28 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 58,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,809 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 155,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 483,287 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has declined 23.10% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,192 are owned by Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability. Northern Trust invested in 560,634 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company holds 0% or 7,783 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,878 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Mgmt accumulated 595,566 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 29,950 shares. Td Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 42,925 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 22,254 shares. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 312,400 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 620,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pier Limited Liability Company invested in 0.75% or 253,459 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 11,332 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Manufacturers Life Co The holds 12,439 shares. Kj Harrison & Incorporated stated it has 56,300 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $228.80 million activity. Shares for $30.32M were sold by MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC. 4.79 million shares were sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC, worth $96.76 million on Tuesday, March 5.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 51,053 shares to 499,461 shares, valued at $41.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 24,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 754,098 shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 116,386 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 1.38 million shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 878,726 shares or 2.73% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund reported 6,893 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cibc Markets stated it has 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Birmingham Inc Al owns 3,375 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). First Personal Fin holds 0.02% or 840 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 123,140 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Amp Invsts has 0.04% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 92,578 shares. Lpl Lc invested in 0% or 21,235 shares. Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.32% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Huntington Bancorporation invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 81,433 shares.