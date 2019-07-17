As Skyline Champion (SKY) Market Valuation Rose, Mak Capital One Has Decreased Position by $27.00 Million; As Cintas (CTAS) Share Value Rose, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Increased Stake

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.04M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76M, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.18. About 2,850 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has declined 23.10% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,547 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.94% or $19 during the last trading session, reaching $258.44. About 160,283 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $228.80 million activity. MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC also sold $14.54 million worth of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) on Tuesday, June 11. BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC sold $96.76M worth of stock or 4.79M shares.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,470 shares to 14,883 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,996 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. 1,740 shares were sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E, worth $351,106 on Thursday, February 14. TYSOE RONALD W also sold $604,920 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Wednesday, February 13.