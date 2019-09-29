As Skyline Champion (SKY) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Mak Capital One Has Trimmed by $16.20 Million Its Position; Deutsche Bank Ag Trimmed Its Stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) by $8.16 Million

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 3.44 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.18 million, down from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 391,722 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY)

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) by 88.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 480,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The institutional investor held 59,539 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 539,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 622,950 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold ELY shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 84.69 million shares or 7.81% more from 78.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Liability Co has 0.5% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). First Tru LP has invested 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Jana Prtnrs Ltd Co invested in 8.67M shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 485 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 55,880 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 2.83 million shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 0.01% or 14,692 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated owns 84,289 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.19% stake. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 79,023 shares. Finemark Bankshares And Trust invested 0.04% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Numerixs Technologies has 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 800 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0.01% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY).

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $170.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seadrill Ltd by 794,571 shares to 887,481 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middlesex Water Co (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Corp.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $324,630 activity. The insider FLEISCHER RUSSELL L bought $73,750. Lynch Brian P. bought $99,480 worth of stock or 6,575 shares.

Analysts await Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.1 per share. ELY’s profit will be $21.64 million for 20.77 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Callaway Golf Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $16.62 million activity.