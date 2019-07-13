As Skyline Champion (SKY) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Mak Capital One Has Cut Its Stake; Mason Street Advisors Upped Position in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by $1.13 Million

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 201.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 12,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,851 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 6,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 136,870 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.04M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76 million, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 479,511 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has declined 23.10% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Completes Purchase of Stake in Rivers Casino Des Plaines in Illinois – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Churchill Downs (CHDN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Launches BetAmerica Sports Betting and Online Casino Platform in New Jersey – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Annual Dividend Increase, 3-for-1 Stock Split, and $300 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79,925 are held by Manufacturers Life The. Intll Grp Inc stated it has 92,622 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com stated it has 26,941 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication holds 166,637 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 30,842 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% or 348 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 1,103 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.1% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). The Georgia-based Voya Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Morgan Stanley reported 31,162 shares stake. Eidelman Virant holds 89,660 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns has 0.1% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 23,765 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 9,048 shares. Fiera Corp owns 254,185 shares. Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 62,646 shares or 1.26% of the stock.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,830 shares to 335,476 shares, valued at $20.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,509 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $228.80 million activity. CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP sold $87.18 million worth of stock. 4.79M shares valued at $96.76M were sold by BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC on Tuesday, March 5.