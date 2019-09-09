As Skt (SKT) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Davenport & Company Has Trimmed Stake; As Encore Wire (WIRE) Share Value Declined, Forest Hill Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.07 Million

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 20.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The hedge fund held 73,651 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, down from 92,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 66,188 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 20/03/2018 – enCore Energy Completes Acquisition of Metamin US; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Skt (SKT) by 24.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 61,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 193,209 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, down from 254,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Skt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 5.68% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 3.00 million shares traded or 40.07% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential invested 0.02% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Mason Street Lc invested in 0.01% or 6,705 shares. Foundry Prns Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 8,245 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 27,027 shares. James Investment Research Incorporated owns 38,020 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 4,720 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 5,947 shares or 0% of the stock. Bbt Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 10,637 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 649 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 7,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 109,637 were reported by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp. Sterling Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Analysts await Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 14.16% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WIRE’s profit will be $19.74M for 14.43 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Encore Wire Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.12% EPS growth.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 181,000 shares to 230,008 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 46,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US jury indicts suspected Capital One hacker on wire fraud, data theft charges – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CXI Announces Acquisition of eZforex.com, Inc. – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Superconductor Technologies Inc. to Participate at the HC Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Myriad Investors to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Strategic and NASDAQ Listing Update – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $144,090 activity.

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Presents At NAREIT 2019 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: An 8% Recession-Resilient Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tanger Factory -5.5% as 2019 guidance assumes store closures – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Stocks to Buy as You Rebalance Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trouble At Tanger: How You’ll Know If It’s Time To Sell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $48.96 million for 7.14 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.