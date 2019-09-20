As Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Valuation Declined, Silchester International Investors Llp Lifted Its Position; Realty Income (O) Share Value Declined While Lmr Partners Llp Has Increased by $925,820 Its Position

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 13.67 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338.36 million, up from 12.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.45. About 298,906 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 127.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 13,615 shares as the company's stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 24,323 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 10,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $75.99. About 1.13 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Silchester International Investors Llp, which manages about $36.50B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 3.01M shares to 4.72M shares, valued at $63.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha" on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance" published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Realty Income's Moat Gets Wider And Wider – Seeking Alpha" on September 03, 2019.