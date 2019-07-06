As Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Stock Value Declined, Silchester International Investors Llp Has Boosted Its Position by $4.71 Million; Morgan Stanley Has Boosted Its America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Holding by $4.91 Million as Valuation Declined

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 25.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 350,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.45 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 813,640 shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Revenue Down 3.7% on Year to MXN254.4 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Uruguay Mobile Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Companies Ancel, Claro, America Movil, Movistar and Telefonica are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q REVENUE 253.4 BLN PESOS; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 18/04/2018 – Mexico’s top court sides with America Movil, says Telmex can charge rivals

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53M, up from 12.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 174,338 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has risen 4.65% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 1.33 million shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $32.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tidewater Inc New by 149,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,544 shares, and cut its stake in Dropbox Inc.