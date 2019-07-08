As Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Stock Value Declined, Silchester International Investors Llp Boosted Position by $4.71 Million; As Honeywell Intl (Call) (HON) Valuation Rose, Brookside Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $136.20 Million

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (HON) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 602,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,200 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, down from 604,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 1.21 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53M, up from 12.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 193,379 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has risen 4.65% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.22 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F also sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Cap Llp holds 0.08% or 55,940 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership owns 0.37% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 33,088 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 888,022 shares. 3,150 were accumulated by Stonebridge Cap Management Inc. Waters Parkerson & Company Lc holds 0.36% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 26,860 shares. West Virginia-based Security Tru has invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 84,490 shares. South State Corp reported 1.25% stake. Alexandria Cap holds 0.19% or 8,075 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 17,061 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon reported 9.55 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Burney holds 9,846 shares. Hexavest invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Taurus Asset Management accumulated 2,001 shares.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 454,246 shares to 705,860 shares, valued at $35.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

