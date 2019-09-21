As Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Causeway Capital Management Lowered by $3.34 Million Its Stake; Stifel Financial Has Lowered Bce (BCE) Position as Stock Rose

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 139,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 3.46M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.75M, down from 3.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.29. About 502,867 shares traded or 46.38% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 84,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 426,271 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.43 million, down from 510,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 688,174 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 207,384 shares to 6.43M shares, valued at $81.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 6.36 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 123.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING).

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $38.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 577,868 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $115.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 170,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).