As Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Decreased Its Holding by $657,600; Sysco Corp. (SYY) Position Has Lifted by Trian Fund Management Lp

Trian Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp bought 489,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 23.67M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 billion, up from 23.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $78.87. About 2.18 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 27,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 2.74 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.78M, down from 2.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58B market cap company. It closed at $22.39 lastly. It is down 6.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peak Asset Llc accumulated 2,975 shares. Alabama-based Leavell Investment has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Financial Architects Inc reported 2,253 shares. Enterprise owns 819 shares. Comm Comml Bank has invested 0.58% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). First Manhattan Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 16,921 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd holds 3,359 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Axa reported 519,580 shares. Edgewood Limited Liability Company stated it has 51,075 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 21,963 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation has 169,923 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Lc holds 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 5,529 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora reported 471 shares. 12,655 are held by Benjamin F Edwards. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.04% or 680,024 shares.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:FULT) by 121,800 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $24.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 102,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Cra Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI).