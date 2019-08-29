As Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Silchester International Investors Llp Boosted Position; Scholtz & Company Raised Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding by $472,175

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 34,685 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 30,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 144,101 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53M, up from 12.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 23,123 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 11,530 shares to 10,775 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,670 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was bought by Stice Travis D. on Friday, August 9.

